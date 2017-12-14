Man accused of raping minor in New Orleans is arrested in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in New Orleans is behind bars in Northern California.

U.S. Marshals arrested Michael Vanwhalraven Wednessday afternoon in Modesto, about an hour south of Sacramento.

New Orleans police had been looking for him since last April.

He's accused of first-degree rape of a victim under 13-years-old. He's also facing two counts of child molestation, and four counts of sexual battery.

The U.S. marshals say they arrested Vanwhalraven after developing leads. He will be extradited to Louisiana.