Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The stress of the holiday season, got you down? Well, here's something to cheer you up! These employees at "The Fudgery Fudge & Fun" at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans will do anything to keep you in the holiday mood, and that includes singing!

These workers are very entertaining and are sure to get better tips because of their awesome vocal skills!

Check out the video of them singing above!