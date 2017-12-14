Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day Six: Makin’ groceries at Winn-Dixie for 84-year old Hilton worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Tis the season for giving, and every year our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez gives out goodies for Christmas.

Today, on Day Six of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," he teams up with Winn-Dixie and is makin' groceries for an 84-year old man who works in the housekeeping department at the Hilton.

Winn-Dixie generously donated a $100 gift card for Mr. T. to buy himself some Christmas groceries.

"Winn-Dixie has been a big part of the community for 60 years, and during those 60 years, we're always tried to be as close as we can with the community. We figured why not give back during the holidays when people are struggling," Chip Turner, Winn-Dixie District Manager, said.

Theodore Carey, who is known as "Mr. T," has been working at the Hilton for the past 16 years. His friend and co-worker, Brooke Hundley, wrote to Kenny and told him what a great guy Mr. T. is and how they wanted to do something nice for him this Christmas.

Hilton Housekeeping Supervisor Lecia Grossley said, "Everyone loves Mr. T. here. We are like family. He's very comical. He works hard. He walks to work every day from Uptown. His wife passed away, and he still talks to her everyday. He really needs to have a good Christmas."

That's not all, Winn-Dixie also donated four more $100 gift cards, that Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez will be giving out to folks who e-mail him.

