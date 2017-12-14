× Irvin Mayfield, Ronald Markham indicted on 19 federal charges

NEW ORLEANS – Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his best friend and business partner Ronald Markham have been indicted on 19 federal charges.

The pair face charges related to their business workings with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and the New Orleans Public Library Foundation.

Mayfield and Markham have been accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and obstruction of justice, according to court documents provided by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Mayfield founded the NOJO and served as the artistic director and featured performer, while Markham was the orchestra’s president and CFO.

Together, the pair turned to the New Orleans Public Library Foundation for a source of funding after the city financing through the Edward Wisner Donation was cut off in February 2011, according to the indictment.

Mayfield became a NOPLF board member in 2006, while Markham joined as a board member in 2009.

The pair funnelled approximately $1,382,971 directly from the NOPLF to NOJO.

Mayfield and Markham went on to transfer money from the library foundation to finance the orchestra and personally enrich themselves, according to the court documents.

Multiple wire transfers occurred in 2012 and 2013 regarding at least $285,000 and the purchase of a gold plated trumpet.

The pair also intentionally obscured and erased records to cover their tracks.

Mayfield and Markham have been ordered to forfeit and return all money and property they obtained through illegal means, according to the indictment.