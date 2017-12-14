Fruitcake Balls! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Fruitcake: it's one of LBJ's favorites, but Tamica is not a fan. Test Kitchen Taylor is seeing if she can spice it up enough for everyone. The verdict? Fruitcake is fruitcake...but chocolate does make everything better!

Fruitcake Drops

Fruitcake

Nuts, chopped

Mini chocolate chips

Mixed fruit jam, or any jam of your choice

Melting chocolate (white and milk)

Almonds halved

Candied fruits or tutti-frutti, chopped

Crumble the fruitcake in a bowl. Mix in nuts, chocolate chips and enough jam that the mixture is moist enough to roll into smooth balls.

Shape the mixture into walnut sized balls, place on a lined cookie sheet or plate and freeze until firm.

Melt the chocolate in a double-boiler or microwave until melted.

Dip cake balls in melted chocolate, one at a time to coat. Remove, allowing excess chocolate to drip off.

Place on a lined cookie sheet or plate. Decorate with almonds or candied fruits.

Refrigerate until the chocolate is set. Serve or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!