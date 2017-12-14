Christmas, Christmas and more Christmas: Weekend events for December 16-17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We've got the lowdown on all things Christmas happening this weekend in New Orleans.

Every weekend in December, you can head over to the Central Business District and check out the Miracle on Fulton Street.

On Saturday, there's snowfall every hour on the hour, along with brilliant light displays, photos with Santa, and Christmas carolers in the evening. It's located at Fulton Street Alley and is free to the public.

On Sunday, the annual Christmas concert is happening at St. Louis Cathedral. Performers include the St. Louis Cathedral concert choir and orchestra. The performance is free and open to the public. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

After the concert, you can walk a few steps outside to Jackson Square for Christmas caroling. Hundreds turn out every year for the annual tradition. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Participants are provided with song sheets and candles.

The caroling starts promptly at 7 p.m.

Happy holidays, everyone!