After being knocked unconscious in French Quarter alley, man chases attacker down

NEW ORLEANS – A man who was knocked unconscious in an alley next to a French Quarter bar woke up and chased down his attacker.

The 31-year-old victim and 20-year-old Diabolique Howard walked out of a bar in the 100 block of Burgundy Street around 1 a.m. on December 13, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Howard pushed the unidentified victim into an alley next to the bar, and the two began to fight.

The victim was knocked unconscious, and Howard grabbed his wallet and fled, according to the NOPD.

The victim regained consciousness a short time later and chased down his attacker.

The pair began fighting again, and officers in the area responded to the fight and arrested Howard on a charge of simple robbery.