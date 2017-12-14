× 2 men use stolen truck to ram ATM, flee into woods after officer spots them

LORANGER, La. – Two men who used a pickup truck to ram an ATM machine in a supermarket parking lot were arrested after police officers spotted them trying to load the ATM into the bed of the truck.

A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy saw 25-year-old Alfred Cobb and 33-year-old Leonard Williams struggling with the ATM around 2 a.m. on December 14 in the parking lot of the Loranger Supermarket.

The two men abandoned the ATM, hopped into the truck, and sped off when they saw the deputy, who chased them to a nearby park.

The men crashed the truck, which had been reported stolen in Kenner and had a stolen license plate, into a fence and abandoned it.

They ran into a nearby wooded area, and TPSO officers and detectives quickly formed a perimeter around the area.

Cobb and Williams were spotted walking near Highway 40 around 8:15 a.m., and they promptly fled into another wooded area, according to the TPSO.

Officers finally rounded up the suspects a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending against Cobb and Williams, who are investigators also suspect are involved with a number of vehicles stolen from Kenner that have been spotted in Tangipahoa Parish.