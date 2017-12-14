12 Yats of Christmas: Year after year, Benny Grunch spreads uniquely New Orleans holiday cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Authentic New Orleans Christmases happen with the help of authentic New Orleans personalities, like the great Benny Grunch of Benny Grunch & The Bunch fame.

Benny Grunch is best known for his iconic "12 Yats of Christmas," and he's been playing it for quite some time.

How'd he come up with the song?

"Someone from out of town actually suggested, who had been living here a while, she said, 'You guys need to do a 12 Days of New Orleans Christmas," Grunch told WGNO-News with a Twist in 2015.

The year was 1990, and of course, that got the ball rolling. While playing a gig in Baton Rouge, Grunch had all the days set except for the first day of Christmas, and then fate stepped in.

"I had everything down, the whole thing, and I couldn't say, 'A crawfish they caught in Met-air-ee', nah too cosmopolitan, 'A crawfish they caught in Paradise', nobody ever heard of Paradise, and I'm not kidding, I was going to a gig at the Riverwalk, and I got behind an Arabi cab, 'And a crawfish they caught in Arabi'," said Grunch.

You can catch Grunch and his bunch at Rouses in Gretna on Saturday (December 16) and again on December 23 at Rouses on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.