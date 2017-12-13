Want to see inside Krewe of Endymion’s top secret den? FIRST LOOK at Mardi Gras right here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ready for a super sneak peak inside a Mardi Gras super krewe's secret den.

That's where the floats are getting ready to roll for Mardi Gras.

And that's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has managed to make his way.

This is the den of the Krewe of Endymion. With more than 3,000 riders, Endymion is the biggest parade with the biggest crowds watching during Mardi Gras.

Endymion is famous for its tandem units. That means up to nine floats, the big floats with thousands of lights, are linked together, like a train, to travel down Canal Street on the Saturday night before Mardi Gras.

Enydymion's 3,000 members come from around New Orleans and around the world. Many of them come from other states. Many come from other countries!

A few are actually coming all the way from Australia.

Endymion really is a worldwide club.

"Wild Bill" is taking a look at the new floats which are almost ready to roll. They still have to be stocked and loaded with Mardi Gras beads and throws to be tossed out during the famous parade.

Besides the new floats, the Krewe of Endymion is known for its signature floats. They are tradition that travel the parade every year. And every year, parade watchers look forward to seeing them again.

One of them is the ETV float. That's ETV for Endymion Television!

That float really is a moving television show with a gigantic LED TV screen.

Endymion's parade always makes it way to the Mercedes Benz Superdome for the Endymion Extravaganza.

This year's big star who'll sing at the big party is Rod Stewart.