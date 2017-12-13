× Sheriff’s Office: Eight ‘key players’ in heroin trafficking busted in Bogalusa area

BOGALUSA, La. — A lengthy drug investigation in the Bogalusa area has resulted in the arrest of eight men who have been identified as key players in heroin trafficking, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was a joint effort of local, state and federal authorities.

The following eight men were arrested over the past several months on state charges, and federal charges are being considered:

Brandon M. Brister, 35, a resident of 505 Bankston Drive, Bogalusa. Brister was arrested November 2, 2017, and is charged with conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to distribute, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. He remains in jail with his bond set at $350,000. This is Brister’s tenth time in the Washington Parish Jail since 2007 on charges including battery, false imprisonment, carjacking, theft of a firearm and various narcotics charges.

Fernando Brister, 28, a resident of 1119 Davis Street, Apartment B, Bogalusa. He was arrested May 25, 2017, and is charged with distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, eleven counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs and possession with intent to distribute Schedule III drugs. He remains in jail with his bond set at $375,000. Brister’s previous arrest in 2010 was for distribution of Schedule II drugs.

Jashma Lavar Crumedy, 28, a resident of 1625 Columbia Station, Bogalusa. Crumedy was arrested June 6, 2017, and is charged with distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in jail with his bond set at $102,000. This is Crumedy’s seventh stay in the Washington Parish Jail. Previous arrests were on charges including manufacture of Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, possession of stolen property and failure to appear in court.

Darius J. Dobson, 23, a resident of 1911 Blueberry Drive, Bogalusa. Dobson was arrested October 2, 2017, and is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substances with a weapon present and possession of Schedule V drugs. He remains in jail with his bond set at $500,000. Dobson’s previous arrest was in February 2017 on narcotics charges, failure to appear in court and contempt of court.

Markus Kortez Mark, 62439 Jones Creek Road, Angie. Mark was arrested October 2, 2017 and transferred to another facility on November 27, 2017 where he awaits trial with his bond set at $500,000. His charges are distribution of Schedule I drugs, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, Schedule III, Schedule IV and Schedule V drugs. Mark has a previous 2015 jail stay for domestic violence.

“The heroin epidemic has impacted Washington Parish in a very large way, including an unusually large amount of heroin overdoses and deaths,” the sheriff’s office said.

As of August 6, 2017, Louisiana drug overdose deaths increased by 14% from the previous year, according to Washington Parish officials, for a total of 1,015 drug overdose deaths in Louisiana. Most of those deaths resulted from heroin overdoses.