Saints rested and ready for Jets

New Orleans-- The Saints had a short week preparing for the Falcons last Thursday, but on the flip-side of that they've had a few extra days to rest-up and prepare to host the Jets on Sunday.

"Yeah, we needed that," said Saints Quarterback Drew Brees. "We needed those extra few days. That part was good. It allowed guys to get some extra treatment and recharge a little bit as we think about making this run."

"You'd love to have a 4-day weekend after a win but that being said it allows us to heal-up," said Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan. "It allows us to get a little bit of extra rest and gear-up for this next game."

Coming-off a frustrating loss could be reason for concern in regards to how players will respond, but what Brees has gauged from his teammates is that everyone is laser-focused on what's ahead.

"Here's what you do," Brees said. "You sit back and you observe. You observe how is the team reacting to all of this. I feel like guys have been steady, really steady. And obviously today getting back with our first practice and preparation for this coming week, there's no hangover from that. We're on to the next opponent. We're on to the next opportunity, the next challenge and we'll take it one at a time."

While Brees characterized the team's reaction as "steady," Jordan had a different take. The end message is one and the same though: get back to winning, starting Sunday and finish-out the regular season strong.

"Steady's not my word for it," Jordan said. "I was overly irate but when you talk about that, we have the possibility to play the Jets and then have Atlanta come to us and then finish out with Tampa. We have two division opponents that we have to get wins from. We've got 3 weeks left, and again we're ready for it now."