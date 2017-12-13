NOPD officer designs expansive mural at NOPD Training Academy

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD unveiled a new mural today created and designed by Eighth District Officer Shontrell Johnson for the new Training Academy.

Johnson, a New Orleans native, has always wanted to be a New Orleans Police officer and joined the department in October 2016 with a degree in art. And, when she’s not doing art, Johnson works in the Eighth District where she patrols Bourbon Street.

“I was always about the community and doing stuff for people, so I just love doing it,” said Johnson. “I love art too.”

Johnson and her twin sister have designed many murals together in the city, and word quickly spread throughout the department about her talent. At that time, she was eventually asked to create and design a mural for the new Training Academy.