NOPD looking for woman who left Gentilly restaurant without paying for her meal

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman they say left a restaurant without paying for her meal.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jasmine Patterson committed the theft at a restaurant in the 5000 block of Old Gentilly Road on December 10, according to the NOPD.

Patterson can be seen on surveillance camera entering the restaurant, sitting down at a table, ordering her food, eating her meal, and then leaving the restaurant without paying.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.