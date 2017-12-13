× City Inspector General candidates will give presentation to public

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Ethics Review Board went into an executive session Wednesday morning, interviewing Inspector General candidates. They held a public meeting before that session, and a few people spoke in support of Assistant Inspector General Howard Schwartz –then things took a turn, when Former Councilwoman Susan Guidry took the podium.

“This is not just about qualifications. This is about a cloud that has come over the IG’s office and it needs to be cleared,” said Guidry.

Guidry was speaking about a report written by Schwartz, attacking Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux. That report was leaked. Quatrevaux subsequently stepped down in October.

Guidry also said she was concerned about the validity of the report and the infighting in the Inspector General’s office. She urged that the public be able to question all four of the candidates. Their cover letters and resumes have been posted publicly.

Attorney Elizabeth Livingston de Calderón agreed with Guidry and filed a motion that the council discuss the candidates in the executive session, as originally planned, but also have each candidate give a public presentation, then answer questions from the public. That motion was passed unanimously.

They’re hoping the candidates can do the presentations on December 20th during their next meeting. But that date is to be determined, considering the date’s close proximity and the holidays. Also, the candidates were not aware of this added element in the interview process.

It’s unclear when a final decision will come down, but the Chair of the Ethics Review Board said he was aiming to get it done going into 2018.