Love it, Like it, Hate it: Breakfast Breads & Sweets

Baked sweets and treats for breakfast are always a crowd-pleaser, but it’s nearly impossible to find a ready-made cinnamon roll, muffin or scone that’s actually nutritious, especially when it comes to pre-made versions in stores.

In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it segment, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst breakfasts breads, sweet and treats!

LOVE IT!

Paleo Muffins | by Muffin Revolution | GF, Vegan

180 calories – 21 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 13 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 5 grams protein

Ingredients: Almonds, applesauce, carrots, dates, raisins, flaxseed, ginger, spices…

Monkey Bread by Swerve | recipe here

120 calories – 2 grams net carbs – 2 grams sugar

Naturally gluten-free

PLUS: Swerve Scones: As Breakfast Sandwiches, recipe here — and as Cranberry Scones, recipe here

LIKE IT!

Pancake Puffs | by Good Food Made Simple

Per 3-piece serving: 80 calories – 7.5 grams carb – 3 grams sugar

Ingredients aren’t great, but not terrible, including: White flour, eggs, oil, sugar, buckwheat flour, oatmeal, whey powder, wheat fiber, skim milk powder.

Two-Bite Orange Cranberry Scones | by WFM 365

Per scone: 80 calories – 13 grams carb – 6 grams sugar

Ingredients still mostly just white flour, sugar, oil, but at least size is smaller, offering built-in portion control

HATE IT!

“Mini” Orange Cranberry Scone | by Trader Joe’s

Per scone: 240 calories – 29 grams carb – 15 grams sugar

First ingredients are white flour, sugar, sugar-sweetened cranberries, and oil.

Morning Glory Muffins with Carrots, Pineapple, Raisins & Walnuts | by Trader Joe’s

Per serving: 270 calories – 40 grams carb – 23 grams sugar

First ingredient is cane sugar, followed by white flour. Carrots are 6th ingredient, after oil and eggs.

Bakery Cinnamon Rolls

Per serving: 510 calories – 85 grams carb – 53 grams sugar

Ingredients are primarily white flour, margarine and sugar.

Pillsbury Reduced Fat Cinnamon Rolls

Per serving: 130 cals – 24 grams carb – <1 gram fiber – 10 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

First 3 Ingredients are white flour, sugar and oil

Lower in calorie and sugar than bakery cinnamon rolls, but marketing is misleading: “Reduced Fat” Cinnamon Rolls are only 10 calories lower than the regular version, with the same carbs & sugar

