Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day Five: Bling! Beautiful jewelry from Mignon Faget

NEW ORLEANS-- On Day Five of Kenny's 12 Days of Giving, Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez headed to Magazine street at Mignon Faget. Over there, Emerald Grippa, the Marketing Manager helped spread Christmas cheer with a lovely necklace from Mignon Faget's Crescent Collection.

Who did we surprise? We waited for the perfect people to walk by the store, and surprised them. The lucky winner was a gal named Cassie Franklin who was taking a nice stroll on Magazine Street with Chris Woodham.

