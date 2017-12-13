× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Monkey Bread

Pull-apart Monkey Bread is always a hit for a breakfast crowd. But starting your day with a hefty dose of sugary carbs, not so great. So once again, Ben McLauchlin of Swerve comes to the rescue with this guilt-free version of monkey bread that is so incredibly deliciously decadent, you would never think it’s good for you, too!

Monkey Bread

Makes 30 servings

Ingredients:

Swerve and Cinnamon Coating:

3 tablespoons Swerve, granular

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Monkey Bread:

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 cups almond flour

1 cup coconut flour

¼ cup unsweetened whey protein powder

½ cup Swerve, granular

1 tablespoon xanthan gum

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

½ cup coconut oil, cold (e.g. Nutiva Organic Buttery Coconut Oil)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

Maple Pecan Sauce:

½ cup Nutiva Organic Buttery Coconut Oil

½ cup Brown Swerve (2 teaspoons of molasses and 1/2 cup Swerve, Granular)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Pinch salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ cup toasted pecans, chopped (350 degrees for 5-7 minutes to toast)

Instructions:

Monkey Bread:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray, butter or coconut oil.

In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons Swerve and cinnamon. Whisk to blend, and set aside. Combine milk and vinegar in a small measuring cup or bowl; stir and set aside.

For dough, combine almond flour, coconut flour, protein powder, Swerve, xanthan gum, baking powder and salt; whisk lightly to blend. Gradually add coconut oil into to the dry ingredients, cutting in with fork or food processor until flour looks like corn meal.

Add vanilla and eggs, and mix in until well combined. Then add almond milk/vinegar mixture; stir until dough is uniform, and can be rolled into balls.

Use a cookie scoop or with a tablespoon, roll gently into a ball shape, give each dough ball a good roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture, then place in the prepared pan, filling the pan evenly with dough balls. Sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of leftover cinnamon/sugar coating over the top of the dough in the baking pan.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. Allow Monkey Bread to sit in the baking pan for about 10 minutes before turning it out onto a serving dish or plate. To do this, place the plate upside down on top of the baking pan, and (while wearing oven mitts), quickly turn the plate and baking pan upside down. Your Monkey Bread should release from the pan without a problem.

Once monkey bread is on serving dish, drizzle with maple pecan sauce and serve immediately.

Maple Pecan Sauce:

While Monkey Bread is cooking, make the maple pecan sauce. In a small saucepan, melt the buttery coconut oil over low heat. Stir in the Brown Swerve, maple syrup, salt, vanilla, cinnamon, and pecans. Stir until the Swerve is dissolved. Set aside. Once the Monkey Bread has been baked and plated, pour sauce on top of bread.

*Note: you may need to re-heat the sauce a bit so that it is easily pour-able.

Per Serving: 120 calories, 10 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 55 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrates (2 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 3 grams protein.

###

