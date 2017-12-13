Don’t delay! The deadline to ship your Christmas gifts is approaching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE -- Wrapping gifts for loved ones is fun for some and a holiday hassle for others. Same goes for that often necessary trip to the post office to make sure your gift gets to its destination in time for Christmas.

"I would think probably next week you're going to be cutting it close," says Donna McElory.

The last day for USPS retail ground shipping is Thursday December 14th, but you can pay more and wait until the super duper last minute with priority mail express delivery.

That deadline is Friday December 22nd.

"I did priority and it should get there by Monday and a six day was regular mail. You should send out the next day or two or you probably won't make Christmas," says Kristie McConnell.

And if you want to avoid those lines at the post office altogether USPS suggests you schedule a free package pick up online.

You can also pay for your postage online and print out your own shipping labels from your computer with "click-n-ship."

"I was expecting a long line and she said you missed it and I was glad for that. I lucked out," says Madhwa Raj.