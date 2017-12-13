Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney Live! Mickey & Minnie`s Doorway to Magic

"Open the door to reveal mesmerizing worlds of unforgettable Disney moments and grand illusions with Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic. Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the comical duo of Donald and Goofy as 25 of your favorite Disney characters surprise and captivate at every turn of the knob!" - disneylive.com

Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16, 2017 Friday 6:00pm Saturday 11:00am 4:00pm

UNO Lakefront Arena 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122

Tickets Tickets range from $15 - $75



