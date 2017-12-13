× Denham Springs man killed in Kenner Crash

Kenner– The Kenner Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Loyola Drive on Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, police got a call about the crash around 7:30 p.m.

They say that when first responders arrived on the scene the found a 2003 Chevy Avalanche and a 2005 Chevy 10,000 pick-up truck that had collided in the intersection.

According to witnesses the Avalanche was traveling eastbound on Veterans Boulevard, when it ran a rede light and collided with the pick-up.

The driver of the Avalanche, a man from Denham Springs, was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the pick-up truck had minor injuries, but refused treatment.

Police are not releasing the name of the man killed, pending notification of his family.

Kenner Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone who was a witness to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit 504-712-2336.