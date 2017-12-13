× Daughter arrested after striking mother with trench knife

NEW ORLEANS – A 20-year-old woman is behind bars this morning after she struck her mother with brass knuckles that had a knife attached to them.

The domestic disturbance occurred just after 7 p.m. on December 12 in the 300 block of Mistletoe Street in the Hollygrove neighborhood, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The woman and her 39-year-old mother were involved in a fight when the daughter pulled out brass knuckles with a knife attached, also known as a trench knife.

The mother then struck her daughter in the face, and the daughter struck the mother back with the brass knuckles, cutting her with the attached knife.

The daughter was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated battery, according to the NOPD.