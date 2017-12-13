Assumption Parish deputy arrested for DWI after driving patrol car into ditch

GRAND BAYOU, La. – An off-duty deputy was fired this morning after he drove his marked patrol vehicle into a ditch in Assumption Parish while drunk.

Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Edward Repp registered a blood alcohol level of .09 at the time of his arrest, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Repp left the scene of the crash after driving his patrol vehicle into a ditch just after 5 a.m. on December 13, but he was apprehended a short time later.

Repp, who had been a uniformed patrol deputy for the last four months, faces charges including first offense DWI, careless operation, and hit and run.

He was terminated immediately and remains in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to the APSO.