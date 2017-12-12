Suspect sought after attempted robbery at French Quarter ATM

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who tried to rob a 59-year-old man in the French Quarter last week.

The attempted robbery occurred at an ATM near the intersection of Royal and Iberville Streets shortly after 4:30 p.m. on December 9, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified robber approached the victim as he was withdrawing cash and poked him with what the victim believed to be a concealed weapon.

The robber told the victim to hand over his cash, and the victim refused.

The robber ran off, and the victim and an off-duty police officer attempted to follow, but lost the suspect after a while.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking through the Quarter.

Anyone with information on this incident or the wanted subject is asked to contact any Eighth District detective by calling (504) 658-6080, 911 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.