Shreveport’s ‘pothole killer’ uses fire to burn away the potholes

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Is the answer to New Orleans' pothole problem under fire?

The city of Shreveport has invested in a "pothole killer" truck that uses an infrared system to burn away potholes.

It works by heating the asphalt to make it smooth, then pouring new, hot asphalt into the hole, bonding "asphalt-to-asphalt."

The repair is supposed to last up to three years.

The machine is made in Crowley, Louisiana, and it's pretty expensive.

It costs about $200,000 for one pothole killer.

But the Shreveport Public Works Department tested it before committing the money. Now, the city says it will take about 20 minutes to fix one pothole.