× RTA to unveil Canal Street ferry terminal design Tuesday

New Orleans – The RTA will unveil the design for the Canal Street ferry terminal Tuesday.

A presentation takes place at the New Orleans Public Library’s Main Branch from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Following the ferry terminal presentation, there will be a public input session on the pedestrian bridge.

That will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

29.954397 -90.075680