Pup News: Meet Max

Meet Max. He is a 12-year-old Maltese and Terrier mix. He came to Animal Rescue New Orleans after his owner died. He was so scared at firs, but now he's really friendly and loves to be petted. He loves taking a walk and he really doesn't like being in his crate at the shelter so when you first take him out he's happy to walk with you wherever. He has the cutest scruff! Max gets along well with other dogs, but is a bit shy in groups. For the last three months, he's been living with his foster parents who have two small terriers and they are the best of friends, but they're moving and want to help him find a permanent home. He would rather not be in the shelter - its noisy there and he's a senior! Did we mention that he loves to cuddle and he did a great job playing nice with his foster parents' 18-month-old niece? Max needs a nice cozy place to hang out - your couch sounds good.

Max is in a foster home. For more information contact adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org

Click here for more information about Max.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.