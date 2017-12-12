× Police in St. Tammany planning ‘multiple’ DWI checkpoints over holidays

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Officers say they are planning “multiple” DWI checkpoints across St. Tammany during the holidays.

The locations of the checkpoints will not be disclosed to the public, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“As always, the Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling the roads during the holiday season with a zero tolerance for drunk driving,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We hope these checkpoints serve as a deterrent to drinking and driving. If you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive. Choose a non-drinking friend as your designated driver or if you can’t arrange for a ride home, call us (985-898-2338) for a safe ride home this holiday season without cost or penalty.”

The extra manpower for the checkpoints will be paid for by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the ongoing Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program.