Officer draws praise for buying pillow and blanket for homeless man

COVINGTON – A deputy who bought a blanket and pillow for a homeless man is drawing attention for his selfless act.

Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz shared a message he recently received on the department’s Facebook page.

The message, from a woman named Laura who identified herself as the manager of the Big Lots store in Covington, praises Officer Ben Cato for his selfless act.

“Tonight he came into my store to buy a blanket and pillow for a homeless man,” the note reads. “I was truly touched. Well, my associate and I paid for it to thank Officer Cato for his service to our community and just being outstanding! It just reinforces my faith in people and thankful to have met this officer tonight. Merry Christmas and thanks to everyone in your staff!”

Lentz echoed Laura’s praise for his officer, but said he is not surprised to hear about Cato’s actions.

“The care and compassion Officer Cato displays is nothing unusual,” Lentz wrote. “He embraces our philosophy of care compassion and discretion. I am so glad Ben is part of our team. He has served our country as a Marine and now serves our community. He has a bright future ahead of him.”