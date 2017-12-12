× NOPD searches for woman last seen at University Medical Center

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is looking for a woman who last seen at University Medical Center.

Investigators say that 27-year-old Kate Winstell was being treated at the hospital when she left for an unknown reason.

Winstell was last heard from by her mother around 10:30 Monday morning, but has not been heard from since.

Winstell is reported to be homeless and is described as a white female, 5’9″ tall, weighing 180 lbs.

She has long black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kate Winstell is asked to call Eighth District Detectives at 504-658-6080.