NOPD releases footage of suspect who stabbed man in Bourbon Street bar

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has released video footage of a man who stabbed the boyfriend of a woman he was inappropriately touching at a Bourbon Street bar.

The stabbing occurred around 3:45 a.m. on December 10 at a bar in the 300 block of Bourbon, according to the NOPD.

The victim and his girlfriend were in the bar when the suspect began touching the girlfriend without her permission.

The victim stepped in and began to argue with the suspect, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower abdomen, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the above suspect should contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.