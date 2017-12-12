Kenner Police: Woman killed by parolee after 6 years of physical abuse

KENNER – A man on parole through 2025 delivered a fatal beating to a woman he had been physically abusing for six years and told investigators that the woman died of a drug overdose.

Thirty-seven-year-old Amy Cancienne was found unresponsive at the home of 38-year-old Alex Sanders on November 12, according to the Kenner Police Department.

At the time of her death, members of Sanders’ family told investigators that Cancienne had serious medical problems, a long history of drug abuse, and that she was a homeless prostitute.

The family members also said Cancienne had taken six packets of “BC Powder” before she died.

However, an autopsy after Cancienne’s death also revealed bruises on her face, head, arms, and torso, and multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, according to the KPD.

Investigators believe Sanders beat her with enough force to cause internal bleeding from a lacerated liver before her death, and that he had been beating her regularly for the past six years.

Sanders was convicted of attempted first degree murder in St. James Parish in 1996 and aggravated battery in Winn Parish.

After getting out of jail in 2011, Sanders was placed under parole through 2025.

He is currently behind bars facing charges of second degree murder for Cancienne’s death.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who may have any information regarding Amy Cancienne or Alex Sanders to contact Kenner Police Detective Arthur Coll at (504) 712-2398.