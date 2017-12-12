Donate to Coats for Kids with State Farm: Sharon Green Agency

Hank is speaking with representatives from Sharon Green's State Farm Agency (391 Gause Blvd W, Slidell, LA 70460) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.
*********
It's that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.
WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.
Since its inception more than 15 years ago, Coats for Kids has donated over 50,000 coats to area children in need.
Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat from November 13 through January 21 at any of the participating locations below.
We'll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers.
Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.
JEFFERSON PARISH
- Spudly’s Super Spuds -- 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001
- Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70005
- Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006
- Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123
- Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058
- Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health – 3841 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002
- Clearview Mall – 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002
- Veterans Fod – 3724 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie LA 70002
ORLEANS PARISH
- Holy Cross School -- 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy - 7211 Regent St., New Orleans, LA 70124
- Home Bank – 5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
- Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
- Children's Hospital -- 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118
- The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- Sharon Green State Farm--391 Gause Blvd W, Slidell, LA 70460
- CJ Ladner State Farm-- 1972 US-190, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Boulevard, Mandeville, LA 70471
- Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437
- Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461
- Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420
- Goodbee Plumbing - 12251 Arc Road, Covington, LA 70435
- Timeless RX – 1970 N. Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433
- Kelly Burkenstock’s Skin Body Health - 2040 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471
- Elevation Station – 250 Northpointe Court, Covington, LA 70433