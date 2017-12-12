Cookin’ with Nino: 5 Meat & 5 Bean Chili
5 Meat & 5 Bean Chili
Yields 10 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1 lb ground beef chuck, OR round
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
- ½ lb. Tasso cut finely
- 1 lb bacon cooked and crumpled
- ½ lb smoked sausage
- 1 (15 ounce) can canalloni beans, drained
- 1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans drained
- 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans drained
- 1 (15 ounce) can lima beans drained
- 1 (15 ounce) can black beans drained
- 2 (28 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice
- 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 l6 OZ. Guidrys Fresh Cut vegetable blend
- 2 green chile peppers, seeded and chopped serrano or Jalapeno
- 4 cubes beef bouillon or 2 tablespoons better that bullion paste
- 1 beer
- 1/4 cup chili powder
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin powder
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 4 cups beef stock
Instructions:
- Heat a large stock pot over medium-high heat.
- Crumble the ground beef, Italian sausage and smoked sausage into the hot pan, and cook until evenly browned.
- Drain off excess grease. Add the Guidrys Fresh Cut Vegetable blend and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add tasso and cooked bacon and cook until all are browned.
- Pour in 5 variety of beans, diced tomatoes and tomato paste.
- Add the chile peppers, bacon bits, bouillon, and beer.
- Season with chili powder, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, oregano, cumin, hot pepper sauce, basil, salt, pepper, cayenne, paprika, and sugar. Stir to blend, then cover and simmer over low heat for at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Add beef stock as needed.
*********
