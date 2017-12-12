Burger King drive-thru employee goes viral after helping diabetic woman

AMARILLO, Texas — An employee at a Burger King restaurant in Texas is getting worldwide attention after she helped a diabetic customer in the drive-thru.

Rebecca Boening was driving along a Texas highway when she realized her blood sugar was dropping. She entered the drive-thru and quickly started stumbling through her order.

Boening shared the story on Facebook:

“Wednesday afternoon I was driving west on I-40 when my blood sugar dropped to a dangerous level. Luckily a Burger King restaurant was at the upcoming exit.

As I stumbled through placing my order I mentioned to the voice on the speaker that I was diabetic and in need of food. Low blood sugar makes it difficult to think or act.

I pulled up to the first window in order to pay for my food. I was shocked to see Burger King employee Tina Hardy running toward the front of my car. She squeezed between the front of my car and the building just to bring me a small serving of ice cream. Tina later explained that her husband was also diabetic and she could tell that I needed help.

After paying I pulled up to Tina’s window where she gave me my food. She instructed me to park across the driveway so that she could keep an eye on me until I felt better.

After eating I waited for a break in business so that I could return to Tina’s window. I then took this picture and spoke with Tina’s supervisor, telling him what she did for me. If you appreciate what this special woman did please share this story.

Hopefully Tina Hardy will receive the recognition that she truly deserves from the public and from the big bosses at Burger King.”