‘A toast to New Orleans’: Abita launches Tricentennial brew

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Abita Brewing Company is raising a toast to New Orleans’ Tricentennial celebration with the launch of its latest brew.

Maison Blanc was crafted to honor the Crescent City’s history and to celebrate its 300th birthday in true New Orleans fashion.

Abita has embraced the “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler” attitude and lifestyle that so many New Orleanians hold near and dear, and Maison Blanc is the pinnacle of the company’s relationship with the city.

“Maison Blanc has the mild, dry flavor you seek in your favorite house white wine, with the delicious crisp characteristics of Sauvignon blanc grapes,” said Abita Brewmaster Mark Wilson. “Whether you are celebrating New Orleans’ Tricentennial, or any other occasion, you will want to raise a glass of Maison Blanc.”]

Abita describes Maison Blanc as the best of both worlds, combining everything sought after by wine and beer drinkers alike into one delicious recipe.

Maison Blanc, brewed with malted barley, wheat and Sauvignon blanc grapes, will hit store shelves in Louisiana this week.