× Virginia Zoo needs help picking out a name for lion cub

NORFOLK, Va. — With the arrival of a new lion cub, the Virginia Zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming it.

From December 11 at 9 a.m to December 22 at Noon, the zoo will allow the public to submit names in contest form for a $1 per name entry fee, said the zoo.

The money donated in the name voting contest for the 12 pound, six-week-old male cub will go to help save lions in Africa.

The zoo said that it will donate 100 percent of its earnings to the Pride Lion Conservation Alliance.

“Now is your chance to name the cub and help to secure a future for all lions!” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

A press release from the Virginia Zoo said that the Pride Lion Conservation Alliance leads efforts in four key lion ranges, researching and protecting 20 percent of Africa’s existing wild lion population.