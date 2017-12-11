× Tamica’s Holiday Gift Guide and Giveaway!

NEW ORLEANS — It’s the season of gift-giving, and News with a Twist co-host Tamica Lee has her picks for all your gift needs from local boutiques.

All this week on News with a Twist (from December 11 – December 15), Tamica will be featuring eight of her favorite items. One lucky winner will take home seven of the featured gifts, along with a $75 gift card from Relish, one of the featured boutiques.

Here’s a list of all the great gifts up for grabs. You can enter below for a chance to win!

Love Bowls from Lucy Rose: These handmade bowls are designed by a Louisiana woman. Valued at $55, you can find them at Lucy Rose’s two locations: 3318 Magazine Street and 534 Chartres Street. Lucy Rose has a third location opening in Old Metairie in February 2018.

Small Double Shotgun Plaster Houses from Home Malone: Valued at $25, these local, hand-crafted, plaster pieces of New Orleans architecture are individually poured in unique molds, and then hand painted, so that each piece is one of a kind. You can find them at Home Malone, 629 N. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans.

New Orleans pillow from Relish: This New Orleans-themed pillow is not part of the gift giveaway, but you can order it at Relish at 600 Metairie Road. The contest winner will receive a $75 gift card to Relish in lieu of the pillow.

Faux fur coat from Foi: Valued at $69, you can find this faux fur coat at Foi Boutique, 3334 Severn Avenue Suite 4.

Backpack from Mirabella: This stylish tan backpack features gold zippers and two main compartments to store all your valuables. Valued at $70, you can find it at Mirabella, 605 Metairie Road.

Aureus men’s shoes from Iron Horse Clothier: Valued at $95, you can find these snazzy men’s shoes at Iron Horse Clothier, 523 Metairie Road.

Jack Ruby cocktail set from SNAP: Valued at $50, you can find this unique cocktail set at SNAP, 617 Metairie Road.

Handmade necklace, black fur scarf, and gold purse from Maiya Boutique: The stunning jewelry and purse from Maiya Boutique are valued at $150! You can find them at 3000 Severn Avenue, Metairie.

Enter below for a chance to win!