Tamica’s Holiday Gift Guide and Giveaway!

NEW ORLEANS — It’s the season of gift-giving, and News with a Twist co-host Tamica Lee has her picks for all your gift needs from local boutiques.

All this week on News with a Twist (from December 11 – December 15), Tamica will be featuring eight of her favorite items. One lucky winner will take home seven of the featured gifts, along with a $75 gift card from Relish, one of the featured boutiques.

Here’s a list of all the great gifts up for grabs. You can enter below for a chance to win!

  • Love Bowls from Lucy Rose: These handmade bowls are designed by a Louisiana woman. Valued at $55, you can find them at Lucy Rose’s two locations: 3318 Magazine Street and 534 Chartres Street. Lucy Rose has a third location opening in Old Metairie in February 2018.

Love Bowls at Lucy Rose

  • Small Double Shotgun Plaster Houses from Home Malone:  Valued at $25, these local, hand-crafted, plaster pieces of New Orleans architecture are individually poured in unique molds, and then hand painted, so that each piece is one of a kind. You can find them at Home Malone, 629 N. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans.

Shotgun Plaster Houses from Home Malone

  • New Orleans pillow from Relish: This New Orleans-themed pillow is not part of the gift giveaway, but you can order it at Relish at 600 Metairie Road. The contest winner will receive a $75 gift card to Relish in lieu of the pillow.

New Orleans pillow from Relish

  • Faux fur coat from Foi: Valued at $69, you can find this faux fur coat at Foi Boutique, 3334 Severn Avenue Suite 4.

Faux fur coat from Foi Boutique

  • Backpack from Mirabella:  This stylish tan backpack features gold zippers and two main compartments to store all your valuables. Valued at $70, you can find it at Mirabella, 605 Metairie Road.

Tan backpack from Mirabella

Aureus men’s shoes from Iron Horse Clothier

Jack Ruby cocktail set from SNAP

Handbag, necklace and scarf from Maiya

