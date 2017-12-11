Prepare to see smoke on the North Shore

LACOMBE, LA — There will be smoke in the air in the days ahead on the North Shore. It will be coming from the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But these fires will be intentional.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting what it calls a ‘prescribed burn’ starting on December 12, weather permitting. Wildlife officers say the fires are carefully planned and are only set under the right weather conditions.

In all, about 60 acres will be burned. Officers say the fires will help remove invasive plants in the marsh and will allow for native grasses to succeed. They also say that the use of the planned wildfires can reduce the threat of wildfires that can threaten people and animals.

Careful control of the fires will maximize their effects while keeping work crews and the public safe. Although officers expect the smoke to be visible, they expect minimal impact on the general public.