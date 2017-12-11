× Nonstop flights from New Orleans to Dominican Republic coming this summer

NEW ORLEANS — Vacation Express is introducing new, four-night rotations to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from New Orleans.

The nonstop flights depart from Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) every Thursday starting May 24, 2018 through July 5, 2018.

Vacation Express already offers a six-night Punta Cana program departing every Friday from May 18, 2018 to July 27, 2018 in addition to a seven-night Cancun program which flies every Sunday from May 20, 2018 to July 29, 2018.

“We are very excited to have Vacation Express back in 2018 with service from MSY to Cancun and Punta Cana,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “With this additional service to Punta Cana, travelers have another option for experiencing an exciting Caribbean vacation.”

Flights to Punta Cana will be operated by Swift Air, LLC. on a Boeing 737-400 aircraft. Flights to Cancun will also be operated by Swift Air, LLC. and more details on in-flight amenities can be found online.