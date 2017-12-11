× Metairie man sentenced to life for raping 8-year-old boy

GRETNA – A Metairie man who was found guilty of raping a young boy has been sentenced to life behind bars.

A jury convicted 38-year-old Charles Turner of aggravated rape on November 8, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Turner began abusing the boy in 2013 when the boy was eight-years-old.

Although he did not testify at his own trial, Turner told investigators that he was not guilty and that the boy had “fabricated the rape because of turmoil in his life,” according to the DA’s office.

The victim, who is now a teenager read a letter he had written to his abuser aloud at Turner’s sentencing hearing, saying “my life sentence ends today as yours begins.”

Judge Conn Regan of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced Turner to the maximum punishment allowed after denying the defense’s motions for a new trial and to overturn the jury’s verdict.