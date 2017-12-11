× Louisiana gal hoping for Arie’s heart on new season of ‘The Bachelor’

NEW ORLEANS – The new season of ABC’s hit show, “The Bachelor” is set to premiere on January 1st. There are 29 ladies vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart.

Arie is a 35-year old race car driver who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012.

One of the ladies hoping to win Arie’s heart is a gal from Louisiana.

Her bio said her name is 33-year old, Lauren J. She’s from New Roads, Louisiana, which is a few hours away from New Orleans.

Her occupation is listed as “recent master’s graduate.”

Go Lauren! We’re rooting for you and your quest for love!

