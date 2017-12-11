Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day Three: The gift of Terrance Osborne art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year, it's a News with a Twist tradition that our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez goes to spread some Christmas cheer with "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

On Day Three of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving", he teams up with Terrance and Stephanie Osborne to giveaway the gift of great art!

The folks being surprised were walking down Magazine Street in front of Terrance Osborne's gallery, so we surprised them with prints.

Here's something cool too, Terrance Osborne is releasing new coloring sheets, where you can paint and color your own Terrance Osborne designs. They will be exclusively sold at the Terrance Osborne gallery on Magazine Street. They will be available starting this Friday.

For more information about Terrance Osborne's art, click HERE.