Katie’s Kitchen: Fried Oyster BLT

NEW ORLEANS -- This twist on a BLT is sure to make your mouth water.

Katie's Restaurant & Bar in Mid-City is known for its local flair, and this fried oyster BLT from chef and owner Scot Craig is just one reason why.

Here's the recipe:

Fried Oyster BLT

16 oysters

Corn meal (1 cup)

Corn flour (1 cup)

Creole seasoning

12 slices toast

8 slices tomato

8 slices crispy bacon

Mayo

Basil

Mix corn meal, corn flour and seasoning to taste

Dredge oysters through mixture and fry at 350 till crispy

Chop basil till fine and whisk in the mayo to taste

Stack the club sandwich using 4 oysters on each sandwich!