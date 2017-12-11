Katie’s Kitchen: Fried Oyster BLT

NEW ORLEANS -- This twist on a BLT is sure to make your mouth water.
Katie's Restaurant & Bar in Mid-City is known for its local flair, and this fried oyster BLT from chef and owner Scot Craig is just one reason why.
Here's the recipe:
Fried Oyster BLT
16 oysters
Corn meal (1 cup)
Corn flour (1 cup)
Creole seasoning
12 slices toast
8 slices tomato
8 slices crispy bacon
Mayo
Basil
Mix corn meal, corn flour and seasoning to taste
Dredge oysters through mixture and fry at 350 till crispy
Chop basil till fine and whisk in the mayo to taste
Stack the club sandwich using 4 oysters on each sandwich!
