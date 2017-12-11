× Gov. Edwards creates sexual harassment and discrimination policies task force

BATON ROUGE — A seven member board has been created as part of Governor John Bel Edwards’ Task Force on Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Policy.

One of the Governor’s top aides resigned last month amid sexual harassment allegations.

The board is tasked with reviewing current harassment and discrimination policies within every state agency that falls under the executive branch, as well as identifying ways to create work environments that are free from harassment and discrimination.

Here are a few examples of the duties of task force members:

Develop a protocol for sexual harassment and discrimination policy orientation for new employees.

Research and identify the specific conduct that should be prohibited by sexual harassment and discrimination policies.

Research and identify a clear reporting process when an allegation is made.

The task force will make specific recommendations and submit a report to Governor Edwards no later than March 1st.