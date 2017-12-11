1 injured in Kenner apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire near Rivertown this morning.

The Kenner Fire Department got the call around 10 a.m. on December 11.

Fire crews found two apartments engulfed in flames at the Malcom Kenner Apartment complex in the 800 block of Reverend Richard Wilson Drive.

One injury was reported on the scene, but firefighters say everyone was able to get out of the building.

The Kenner Fire Department has not yet released any further details about the person who was injured in the fire.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the two apartments around 10:30 a.m. as firefighters surveyed the damage.