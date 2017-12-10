Santa gets a little help deliverying gifts from bikers this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON PARISH; La-- For the 36th year in a row, the GNO motocyclists charity foundation did their annual Magnolia Motorcycle Gift Run on Sunday, delivering Christmas gifts to Magnolia Community Services.

Magnolia Community Services is a private nonprofit that provides support to adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

Bikers lined up at Avondale Truck Stop and were escorted by Jefferson Parish deputies over the Luling Bridge to Magnolia center in Jefferson.

The gifts were donated from motorcycle clubs in the New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, St. Tammany Parish, Washington Parsh, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

This year's Grand Marshall was Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Up to 800 bikers have participated in years past, this year 250 showed up to deliver gifts and bring joy to the community.

"For a lot of our clients, they don't have family, this is the only Christmas they have," said Jennifer Hebert the executive director of the community. "We're thankful we're able to team up with the GNO Motorcyclists and bring our clients joy."