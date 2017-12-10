× New James Franco movie, ‘The Disaster Artist’ has Louisiana connection

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the new film, “The Disaster Artist” starring James Franco. The movie is the true story of aspiring filmmaker and infamous Hollywood outsider, Tommy Wiseau.

Wiseau has a connection to Louisiana. Recently on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he revealed that he spent many years living in Chalmette.

“The Disaster Artist” is based on the making of Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic, “The Room.”

“The Disaster Artist” is showing in New Orleans at AMC Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20, Broad Theatre, and Canal Place.