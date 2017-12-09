× Winter weather road closures on I-310, I-10

NEW ORLEANS — I-310 is closed in both directions because of winter weather and accidents.

DOTD reports that I-10 is also closed in both directions between U.S. 51 (Gramercy) and U.S. 61 (LaPlace).

Follow Baton Rouge Traffic and New Orleans Traffic on Twitter for updates

You can also download the 511la.org app to your smartphone or use the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from your telephone and saying the route or region where you are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at http://www.511la.org

During winter weather conditions, DOTD suggests motorists follow these seven safety tips:

1. Drive slowly, carefully, and avoid driving while distracted.

2. Allow for extra driving time.

3. Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

4. Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

5. Look out for black ice-a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots.

6. Don’t drive impaired.

7. Wear your seat belt.

I-10 is now closed to traffic in both directions between US 51 (Laplace) and LA 641 (Gramercy) due to ice on the roadway. Motorists are advised to use US 61 as an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 9, 2017