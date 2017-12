× Winter weather prompts 8 p.m. curfew in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. — An 8 p.m. curfew is in effect for Hancock County, according to the county’s Emergency Management office.

The curfew is from 8 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cities impacted by the curfew include Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland.

Call the Emergency Management Office at 228-255-0942 for more information.

Weather.com reports that Southwest Mississippi has gotten between 4 and 7 inches of snow.